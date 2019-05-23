Have Car Sharing Programs Gone Extinct As Ride Sharing Apps Have Matured/Gain Critical Mass?

I remember it hitting the market about several years ago.

Automakers, in a desperate attempt to seem hip and "with it," started offering all sorts of all-new, "innovative" programs that appeal to millennials.

One such idea was the concept of car sharing. Another was fractional car ownership.

Let's dive into the former: You have access to a fleet of vehicles for a certain monthly payment. The fees are all inclusive so you don't have to worry about servicing, insurance and the headaches of car ownership.

Today though I haven't been hearing much at all about car sharing. That's because today, it seems, all the rage is ride sharing applications like Uber and Lyft. With both having conducted their initial public offerings, they're at their peak maturity, both having obtained critical mass in the streets.

So, I am left wondering: Have car sharing programs gone extinct in the wake of ride sharing's maturity?



"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

qwertyfla1

As one who has NEVER used a car sharing service or a ride service like Uber or Lift -I am perfectly qualified to speak just as AOC is on ANYTHING!!!

Wouldn't the Ubers be much cheaper on a mile riden perspective rather that the sharing programs they replace as most drivers are doing this to supplement incomes and make car payments? When you factor in depreciation, I think many drivers are loosing money rather than making it or it equates to below minimum wage?

Posted on 5/23/2019 7:10:34 AM

Posted on 5/23/2019 7:10:34 AM   

80Ho

A 1 year old just learned to speak is as qualified to speak on anything that AOC blabs about.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 8:11:20 AM   

MDarringer

Uber is usually below minimum wage work. It's definitely a money losing deal for the driver.

Posted on 5/23/2019 8:34:13 AM

Posted on 5/23/2019 8:34:13 AM   

MDarringer

What's interesting about marketing aimed at Millennials is that the result is aimed at a stereotype rather than an actuality.

Posted on 5/23/2019 8:01:40 AM

Posted on 5/23/2019 8:01:40 AM   

