Have Car Sharing Programs Gone Extinct As Ride Sharing Apps Have Matured/Gain Critical Mass?

I remember it hitting the market about several years ago. Automakers, in a desperate attempt to seem hip and "with it," started offering all sorts of all-new, "innovative" programs that appeal to millennials.



One such idea was the concept of car sharing. Another was fractional car ownership.



Let's dive into the former: You have access to a fleet of vehicles for a certain monthly payment. The fees are all inclusive so you don't have to worry about servicing, insurance and the headaches of car ownership.



Today though I haven't been hearing much at all about car sharing. That's because today, it seems, all the rage is ride sharing applications like Uber and Lyft. With both having conducted their initial public offerings, they're at their peak maturity, both having obtained critical mass in the streets.



So, I am left wondering: Have car sharing programs gone extinct in the wake of ride sharing's maturity?





