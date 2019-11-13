Have WE Found The Dealbreaker Flaw Of The Electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S?

When the Porsche Taycan Turbo and Turbo S were officially debuted, many in the automotive community were set ablaze.
That's because they said that, finally, a traditional auto manufacturer had built a proper electric vehicle.
We're not entirely convinced.
Two major sticking points for me remain the Taycan Turbo S' lacking range as well as its hefty price tag. Simply put, the Tesla Model S beats it in both regards.
But, I was flamed. I was told the Porsche had remarkable, new-age EV technology that was game changing.
Today a friend of AutoSpies, Matt Farah of The Smoking Tire, was shooting a video with the Taycan Turbo S in SoCal. And it's no secret, Farah drives the vehicles he tests hard — why wouldn't you if you're reviewing a product? That said, one of his Instagram posts stood out to me.
While driving merely 18 miles for the videoshoot, he burned 75 miles of charge. That's nearly 1/3 of the Taycan Turbo S' full charge. Following that, he had to juice the Porsche up when he noted that finding a heavy duty, 350kW charger was difficult.
It just seems like yet another hurdle for the Taycan, which was said to have the most advanced battery technology being employed. From the sounds of it, Farah wasn't doing track time with the car, merely spirited canyon driving.
So, we've got to ask: Is THIS the dealbreaker flaw of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S?