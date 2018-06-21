Another day, another Tesla headline.



The past several days have been extremely interesting for the electric vehicle manufacturer. That's because the latest news coming from TSLA is that the company has been hacked by an internal, rogue employee that distributed critical data to the wrong folks.



Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, is showing his extreme paranoia by stating that it may be more than meets the eye and even alluded to the oil & gas industry potentially playing a part in this latest debacle.



But here's the thing: The employee responsible, Martin Tripp, is speaking out as of Wednesday night. Tripp is telling The Washington Post that he is actually a whistleblower and that Tesla is putting unsafe vehicles on the road.



There's quite a bit to unpack here so I advise you click after the jump to read the FULL story. After that, let us know what you think. This is clearly a "he said, she said" situation and we want to know: Whose side are YOU on?





Tesla sued a former employee Wednesday, accusing the man of hacking the automaker's computer systems and stealing company secrets, shedding light on what chief Elon Musk had suggested was the work of a secretive internal saboteur. But the employee, Martin Tripp, told The Washington Post that he did not tamper with internal systems and is instead a whistleblower who spoke out after seeing "some really scary things" inside the company, including dangerously punctured batteries installed in cars...



Read Article