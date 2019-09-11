Headlight Tech, Explained: Halogen Vs. Xenon Vs. LEDs Vs. Laser Lights

Over the past 20 years, automotive technology has increased drastically.



Essentially, we've moved from knobs and switches to touchscreens to voice activation to gestures today. But, that's only one component of it.



When you consider how far powertrains have come along as well as things like safety technology, we're really living in a Jetsons-like age.



There's just one thing I haven't exactly been so boned up on. That would be headlights. While I am more than aware of the difference between standard halogen lights and xenons, I always wanted to learn a bit more when it came to LEDs as well as the latest and greatest technology found in laser lights.



If you're like me, now's the time to cross that road.



Our friends at CAR magazine recently published a piece that serves as a primer. I learned a thing or two and figured the Spies would appreciate this 101 knowledge.



For the record, I've tested the 2020 BMW 750i and the laser lights were much brighter and helpful. So, there's that.







From the days of primitive incandescent globes and the dim yellow glow of sealed-beam lamps, illuminating the way ahead of your car has, quite literally, become a brilliant science.



Among the many technologies available in the modern cars of today, dusk-sensing automatic headlights, self-dipping beams and anti-dazzle high-beams are not just keeping you safer on the road but others who, even today, still forget to flick the lights on after dark. But the different lighting sources available in a new car options brochure can be confusing.



There’s more than a few lighting technologies currently on sale, each with their own unique advantages and drawbacks. Here's the lowdown on headlamp tech to help you pick the right light when specifying your next new car...



