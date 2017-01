Habib, 46, took charge of the brand's styling in 2012, reporting to group design chief Adrian van Hooydonk. He joined BMW in 1998 but left for a short stint at Mercedes-Benz from 2008 to 2010.

BMW declined to confirm Habib's departure, which was first reported in the German car magazine auto motor sport.

It's unclear whether Habib is going to another automaker.