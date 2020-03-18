Heart Broken: Base Model Corvettes Are “Virtually Non-Existent” At Dealerships

I’ve a thought about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and it’s this: the car is really great at a lot of things, but perhaps its biggest draw is that it’s a 500-horsepower, V8 midship sports car for under $60,000.

There’s just one problem. It doesn’t seem like there are any for that cheap anywhere.

We reported the new mid-engine Corvette to start at an astonishing $59,995. But now that production delays are behind us and deliveries have finally begun, Cars Direct reports these base-model cars are “virtually non-existent.” The site’s analysts apparently are having trouble either finding a car at that price or one that hasn’t already been sold by a dealer.



ctsang

just wait longer till stealerships have no customers

ctsang (View Profile)

