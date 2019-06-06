Heavy Handed French Government Steps Into FCA/Renault Deal And Blows It Up

Fiat Chrysler withdrew a $35 billion merger offer for France's Renault, abruptly calling off what would have been a landmark deal to create the world's third-biggest automaker.
Renault directors failed to reach a verdict on FCA's May 27 merger proposal at a board meeting that ran late Wednesday, the company said. The board was "unable to take a decision due to the request expressed by the representatives of the French state to postpone the vote to a later meeting," Renault said in a statement.
Renault said it would continue to review the proposal "with interest."
Read Article