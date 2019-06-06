Heavy Handed French Government Steps Into FCA/Renault Deal And Blows It Up

Agent009 submitted on 6/6/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:48:00 AM

1 user comments | Views : 380 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fiat Chrysler withdrew a $35 billion merger offer for France's Renault, abruptly calling off what would have been a landmark deal to create the world's third-biggest automaker.

Renault directors failed to reach a verdict on FCA's May 27 merger proposal at a board meeting that ran late Wednesday, the company said. The board was "unable to take a decision due to the request expressed by the representatives of the French state to postpone the vote to a later meeting," Renault said in a statement.

Renault said it would continue to review the proposal "with interest."



Read Article


Heavy Handed French Government Steps Into FCA/Renault Deal And Blows It Up

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Foncool

Elkann gets more impressive with each bold move, this was the smart play. Leaves the French in disarray at the altar with now an even bigger Japanese problem. The deal will eventually come together but more on Elkann’s terms.

Foncool (View Profile)

Posted on 6/6/2019 10:12:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]