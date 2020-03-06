Heavy Handed? YouTuber Builds Eleanor Replica For Fans - Disney Has Car Seized For Trademark Infringement

I can’t say I have much interest in replicas of the hero car from the 2000 movie Gone In 60 Seconds, a customized 1967 Mustang fastback named “Eleanor,” because it’s been done a billion times and, frankly, it’s just not that interesting a car. What is interesting about that particular car, though, is that is is a copyrighted and trademarked design, and the owner of those copyrights and trademarks will, it seems, take your car if you dare to build one. At least that’s what happened to a well-know car-building YouTuber.







Read Article