Heavy Handed? YouTuber Builds Eleanor Replica For Fans - Disney Has Car Seized For Trademark Infringement

I can’t say I have much interest in replicas of the hero car from the 2000 movie Gone In 60 Seconds, a customized 1967 Mustang fastback named “Eleanor,” because it’s been done a billion times and, frankly, it’s just not that interesting a car.

What is interesting about that particular car, though, is that is is a copyrighted and trademarked design, and the owner of those copyrights and trademarks will, it seems, take your car if you dare to build one. At least that’s what happened to a well-know car-building YouTuber.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

There are many sources who will build you one. But I guess the mistake here is putting it on YouTube. Considering how common they have become you could see a Judge saying the horse has left the barn on this one.

Posted on 6/3/2020 10:50:20 AM   

