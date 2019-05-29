Hennessey Updatss The Jeep Gladiator With 1,000 Horsepower For Just $200K

Texas-based tuning legend Hennessey Performance has become rather well-acquainted with the 6. 2-liter Hellcat V-8 and, naturally, it now plans to swap the high-powered engine into the hottest pickup truck on sale: the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. However, instead of leaving the supercharged power plant in its stock, 707-horsepower state, it plans to up the ante by creating an off-road brute that produces 1,000 hp. This "bigger-is-better" ethos is carried throughout the limited-run model, named the Hennessey Maximus 1000, from its tires and suspension to the price tag, which clocks in at a healthy $200k.



