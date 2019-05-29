Hennessey Updatss The Jeep Gladiator With 1,000 Horsepower For Just $200K

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:04:56 PM

1 user comments | Views : 372 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Texas-based tuning legend Hennessey Performance has become rather well-acquainted with the 6.

2-liter Hellcat V-8 and, naturally, it now plans to swap the high-powered engine into the hottest pickup truck on sale: the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. However, instead of leaving the supercharged power plant in its stock, 707-horsepower state, it plans to up the ante by creating an off-road brute that produces 1,000 hp. This "bigger-is-better" ethos is carried throughout the limited-run model, named the Hennessey Maximus 1000, from its tires and suspension to the price tag, which clocks in at a healthy $200k.

Read Article


Hennessey Updatss The Jeep Gladiator With 1,000 Horsepower For Just $200K

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

The Gladiator is the champion belly flopping vehicle.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 5/29/2019 2:29:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]