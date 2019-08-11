Here's EVERYTHING We Know About The All-new Tesla Pick-up Truck — Are We MISSING Anything?

We're officially less than two weeks away from the big-time debut of Tesla's all-new pick-up truck.

Dubbed the Cybertruck, we're anticipating a groundbreaking reveal.

After all the hype, anything less will be catastrophically bad.

And, frankly, given Elon Musk's approach with previous reveals, it seems to be a safe bet that this will follow in previous unveiling's footsteps. Essentially, I think it's safe to say Musk will debut a truck in concept form with a lead time of 2-3 years from becoming reality. This tactic allows him to delay and pad the stats for his production units when they eventually hit the streets.

With the Model Y, Semi and Roadster all in the Tesla pipeline, there's already a lot on Tesla's plate. But, the pick-up truck may be its most important product.

Having said that, Agent 001 compiled a list of what's been said around the 'net. Largely from Musk himself, this is everything we know about the upcoming Cybertruck. Are we missing anything?
 
 

What we know so far:


Design will be more radical than any current truck with design inspiration from the movie Blade Runner. THINK: Something one might see in a science-fiction movie. This is backed up by the peculiar, solitary teaser image that's been released from Tesla.

Elon Musk's description says it resembles the semi truck he's debuted to the public. It will be slightly bigger than a Ford F-150.

The bed will be unlike any other and Musk claims it will be able to fit an actual pick-up truck inside it.

Musk promises it will drive BETTER than a Porsche 911.

Pricing will be in $50K range.

It won’t be a copy of any existing pick-up truck design.

Battery range will be a whopping 4xx-5xx miles.

It will have a dual-motor, all-wheel drive platform based off the Model Y.

It will have a dynamic suspension.

Its rear wheels may turn for better maneuverability.

It will have 360-degree camera, autopilot and sonar.

Torque will best anything in its class.

Musk claimed it was the coolest car he’d ever seen.



User Comments

MDarringer

click

Posted on 11/9/2019 12:10:30 AM

Posted on 11/9/2019 12:10:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

supermoto

Pure comedy. Where is the semi, the roadster, the batter swaps, the full self driving, the solar tiles, the model Y? Just lies which are announced whenever Tesla is short of cash.

Posted on 11/9/2019 1:40:32 AM

Posted on 11/9/2019 1:40:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

SanJoseDriver

Battery swaps are pointless, no company has been successful with them and fast charging makes the whole concept obsolete.

Solar tiles v3 are a go, apparently being installed already but I have yet to see in Silicon Valley.

Model Y release candidates are being spotted left and right, including in China. It's the most important future product, even the truck if successful won't be built at the same scale as the Y. Think this ramp will be a lot smoother than the 3.

Posted on 11/9/2019 4:44:34 AM

Posted on 11/9/2019 4:44:34 AM | | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Towing capability is supposed to be 30,000 lbs, not sure if that will require an upgraded powertrain or not.

There is no way in heck the 400-500 mile version is going to be base. I would expect the $49k model to have 240-250 miles of range and an extra $20k for the long range monster.

Posted on 11/9/2019 4:17:58 AM

Posted on 11/9/2019 4:17:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

