Here's EVERYTHING We Know About The All-new Tesla Pick-up Truck — Are We MISSING Anything?

We're officially less than two weeks away from the big-time debut of Tesla's all-new pick-up truck. Dubbed the Cybertruck, we're anticipating a groundbreaking reveal.



After all the hype, anything less will be catastrophically bad.



And, frankly, given Elon Musk's approach with previous reveals, it seems to be a safe bet that this will follow in previous unveiling's footsteps. Essentially, I think it's safe to say Musk will debut a truck in concept form with a lead time of 2-3 years from becoming reality. This tactic allows him to delay and pad the stats for his production units when they eventually hit the streets.



With the Model Y, Semi and Roadster all in the Tesla pipeline, there's already a lot on Tesla's plate. But, the pick-up truck may be its most important product.



Having said that, Agent 001 compiled a list of what's been said around the 'net. Largely from Musk himself, this is everything we know about the upcoming Cybertruck. Are we missing anything?



What we know so far:

Design will be more radical than any current truck with design inspiration from the movie Blade Runner. THINK: Something one might see in a science-fiction movie. This is backed up by the peculiar, solitary teaser image that's been released from Tesla.



Elon Musk's description says it resembles the semi truck he's debuted to the public. It will be slightly bigger than a Ford F-150.



The bed will be unlike any other and Musk claims it will be able to fit an actual pick-up truck inside it.



Musk promises it will drive BETTER than a Porsche 911.



Pricing will be in $50K range.



It won’t be a copy of any existing pick-up truck design.



Battery range will be a whopping 4xx-5xx miles.



It will have a dual-motor, all-wheel drive platform based off the Model Y.



It will have a dynamic suspension.



Its rear wheels may turn for better maneuverability.



It will have 360-degree camera, autopilot and sonar.



Torque will best anything in its class.



Musk claimed it was the coolest car he’d ever seen.



