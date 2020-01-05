Hertz On The Verge Of Collapse And May Take The Used Car Market With It

The already-reeling used-vehicle market is hanging in the balance as Hertz Global Holdings Inc. negotiates with its creditors, a Benchmark Co. analyst said.

The rental-car company has been seeking leniency from lenders and U.S. government support to avoid a bankruptcy filing, CEO Kathryn Marinello said in an interview Wednesday. Hertz has missed lease payments related to the vehicles it rents out and has until May 4 to either make them or convince lenders to waive a potential default.