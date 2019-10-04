High Performance Tiguan R With 300HP Golf R AWD Powertrain Caught Testing

It’s been a couple of years since we last saw Volkswagen testing a high-performance version of the Tiguan SUV, but it looks like the plan is back on track going by these new images of what will likely become the Tiguan R.

Despite this prototype’s bodywork being familiar from the standard Tiguan in R-Line trim, it is the quad oval exhaust outlets – as one might see on both the Golf R and T-Roc R – that likely make this a performance version in testing. We suspect that it’ll share the same 296bhp EA888 engine with both of the aforementioned R models, and likewise a combination of a Haldex all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.