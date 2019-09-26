High Speed Pursuit Runs Out Of Steam When Tesla Squad Car Runs Low On Battery

The Fremont, California, police department looks a little different than others, largely due to the fact it runs a Tesla Model S police vehicle. Yet, the department likely learned a tough lesson when the Model S police car suffered a nearly depleted battery right in the middle of a police pursuit.

The Mercury News first reported on the situation on Tuesday and gathered the radio conversations between Fremont Officer Jesse Hartman and local dispatch. In the call, he begins pursuit of a "felony vehicle" before noting the Model S police cruiser only showed six miles of electric range before the battery was completely out of juice.