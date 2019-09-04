Hitting the Soft Middle: Lexus Is SERIOUS About Launching A Minivan

Some automakers are saying no to people carriers and instead, focusing their efforts on giving customers even more crossovers and SUVs.

But not Lexus. In fact, the Japanese automaker will be launching its first-ever minivan at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.

Named the LM, it’s likely based on the third generation Toyota Alphard. Judging by the latest teaser image released on social media, it has an almost identical profile, with sliding rear doors that facilitate ingress and egress, and long windows at the back that provide an airy feel.



Deutschland

I've seen some of the luxury Toyota minivans in Singapore they are a hell of a lot better looking then the lame Toyota minivans we get here.

dumpsty

This shows that Toyota/Lexus has been doing their research. If a consumer doesn't want a sedan, they feel they need either an SUV or minivan to accommodate the needs for cargo space. And if they can get their people-mover with all kinds of luxury-techno-gadgetry...even better.

Enter the Lexus minivan.

