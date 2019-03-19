Honda Civic Comes Up Short In 3 Way Collision With Tacoma And Ford Super Duty

Interstate 15 in Hesperia, California was shut down for several hours on Saturday following a multi-vehicle crash that required three aeromedical helicopters to land on the scene. Luckily, no fatalities have been reported as a result of the violent crash.



Police say that a total of six vehicles were involved in the accident, but it was a modified Honda Civic SI that took the most damage, ultimately getting wedged between two of the three pickup trucks involved in the collision. A Toyota Camry was said to also have been involved.





Read Article