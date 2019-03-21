Honda Civic Type R Spied Likely a 2020 Model Year

It’s tough to realize the reason why Honda is already testing out a redesigned model of the Type R, but we will have to accept this and make sure Honda will come in the right way. This car is among the hot hatches available on the marketplace has been spied again and again in Nurburgring doing fast laps.



Aside from verifying that Honda technical engineers are designing something for the new Type R. However is it just a more affordable version or just a facelift version? We are rolling towards the latter, and as a record from October, last year hinted the automaker could indeed launch a low-cost Civic Type R.



According to a source, the car manufacturer could produce a more standard model for the showrooms, ditching characteristics like the 7-inch display touchscreen, the 7-inch driver screen information, along with dual Android Auto + Apple CarPlay compatibility. Furthermore, a more comfortable variant could also be in the productions, but we must wait for the real news.



Of course, there’s always the chance of a new topping version, something like a track-focused model of the Type R, but nothing has verified so far.



We see at a facelift version for 2020, which should bring a good power improvement. It’s a somewhat camouflaged prototype, featuring an updated fascia with minor visual changes, and also the taillights with a new design. There is also a different red test car, which has almost the same mass of camouflage.



