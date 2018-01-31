Honda Considers Filling The Void Between CR-V And Pilot With A New Passport

A rumor once again claims that Honda would grow its SUV range in the United States by adding a larger, two-row model to the range. The vehicle would allegedly revive the Passport name and share the same platform as the Pilot, according to Automotive News.



The new Passport would reportedly be around 6 inches shorter than the Pilot, which would give the SUV a total length of about 186.5 inches (4,737.1 millimeters). In comparison, the current CR-V is 180.6 inches (4,587.2 mm) long. According to Automotive News, an unnamed insider reported that the company planned to show the Passport at a dealer meeting in November 2018, ahead of a public at the Los Angeles Auto Show during the same month. Sales would allegedly begin in early 2019.



