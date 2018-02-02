Honda Credits Trump For Tripling Quarterly Profits In US

Agent009 submitted on 2/2/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:58:20 AM

9 user comments | Views : 1,256 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Corporate tax breaks championed by U.

S. President Donald Trump triggered a tripling of net income at Honda Motor Co. in the latest quarter, multiplying the effects of robust sales.

The upbeat results spurred Honda to raise its profit forecast for a third time this fiscal year. The Japanese automaker now expects full-year net income to climb 62 percent instead of decline.

In the company’s fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, net income surged to 570.2 billion yen ($5.06 billion), from 168.8 billion yen ($1.5 billion) a year earlier. Honda credited U.S. tax cuts for a 346.1 billion yen ($3.07 billion) windfall that bolstered the bottom line.



Read Article


Honda Credits Trump For Tripling Quarterly Profits In US

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

fiftysix

I love how this news triggers all the Democrat Terrorist.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2018 10:39:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

bnilhome

While Trump sometimes goes over the top with tweets and personal remarks, one thing he has successfully done is expose both the biased fake news media and the reality that the left and Democratic party does not care for the little guy. The leader of the left, Nancy Pelosi, said $1000 checks that companies were giving to its employees were "bread crumbs," yet the reality of Trumps policies are being felt in a very real and positive way by citizens, and by businesses such as Honda. It's truly a win win scenario for nearly everyone...minus the left and mainstream media.

bnilhome (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2018 10:55:47 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

fiftysix

$1000 is a bread crumb for Nancy, that's her bar tab for one of her flights to San Fran that she bills us for.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2018 10:59:28 AM | | Votes: 2   

222max

Politics aside and accuracy being the point. Honda didn't credit Trump. The writer of the article did. China being one of the biggest gainers for the automaker.

222max (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2018 2:38:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

llaroo

my God, talk about sugar highs, Tax cuts adding to deficit and national debt and shareholders, who is being hood winked here

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2018 3:28:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@llaroo - Precisely. If they had cut spending to offset the tax break giveaway, that is one thing. But to cut a $1.5T check on the back of taxpayers to give to corporations and the rich while the economy is rolling along at speed is just showboating and stupid. Anyone who has cracked an ECON 101 book would know this.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2018 4:53:17 PM | | Votes: 2   

Runamukk

Wasteful spending by the federal government that cant even balance a checkbook is the real hoodwinking.

Runamukk (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2018 3:43:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

Trump is trying, he cut Obama's Whitehouse staff by 100, and Melania is getting by with 4 assistants where Michelle needed 24.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2018 3:50:24 PM | | Votes: 0   

LexSucks

The same Melania that costs tax payers $100,000's+ for extravagant trips?

LexSucks (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2018 5:47:25 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]