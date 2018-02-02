Honda Credits Trump For Tripling Quarterly Profits In US

The upbeat results spurred Honda to raise its profit forecast for a third time this fiscal year. The Japanese automaker now expects full-year net income to climb 62 percent instead of decline.

In the company’s fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, net income surged to 570.2 billion yen ($5.06 billion), from 168.8 billion yen ($1.5 billion) a year earlier. Honda credited U.S. tax cuts for a 346.1 billion yen ($3.07 billion) windfall that bolstered the bottom line.