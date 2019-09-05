Honda Has BIG Plans — Is THIS The Move YOU Would Have Made As Its CEO Or Would You Have Taken A Page From Ford's Playbook?

If you haven't noticed, there's a massive shift happening in the automotive industry. Between shifting product mixes — sedans to sport-utility vehicles — and the push for electrification, manufacturers are having to make adjustments.



And Honda just made its plans loud and clear.



Honda's CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, announced sweeping changes across the well-known Japanese marque. Most critical will be the streamlining of its product portfolio and the introduction of a global architecture/platform.



This will enable the company to shift its efforts to Research & Development-led initiatives.



What's interesting to note, however, is that its electrification efforts will not translate into pure-play electric vehicles (EVs). Honda is going to lean on hybrid variants instead and is saying two-thirds of its portfolio will be electrified by 2030.



Having said that, what do YOU make of these plans, Spies? Would YOU have taken a different approach, a la Ford?







