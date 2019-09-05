Honda Has BIG Plans — Is THIS The Move YOU Would Have Made As Its CEO Or Would You Have Taken A Page From Ford's Playbook?

Agent00R submitted on 5/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:35:24 PM

1 user comments | Views : 952 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.guideautoweb.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you haven't noticed, there's a massive shift happening in the automotive industry.

Between shifting product mixes — sedans to sport-utility vehicles — and the push for electrification, manufacturers are having to make adjustments.

And Honda just made its plans loud and clear.

Honda's CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, announced sweeping changes across the well-known Japanese marque. Most critical will be the streamlining of its product portfolio and the introduction of a global architecture/platform.

This will enable the company to shift its efforts to Research & Development-led initiatives.

What's interesting to note, however, is that its electrification efforts will not translate into pure-play electric vehicles (EVs). Honda is going to lean on hybrid variants instead and is saying two-thirds of its portfolio will be electrified by 2030.

Having said that, what do YOU make of these plans, Spies? Would YOU have taken a different approach, a la Ford?



If you’re a fan of Honda, prepare for a series of big changes in the couple of years to come. CEO Takahiro Hachigo today gave plenty of details about the company’s future.

For starters, Honda plans to massively streamline its global lineup to one-third of what the company has now. Some similar regional models will be eliminated and consolidated into even more competent models shared across multiple regions, Hachigo said...

 



Read Article


Honda Has BIG Plans — Is THIS The Move YOU Would Have Made As Its CEO Or Would You Have Taken A Page From Ford's Playbook?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

runninglogan1

It's disheartening how far Honda has fallen since their pinnacle in the late 80's to mid 90's.

Same can be said of Toyota, to a slightly lesser degree.

What happened?

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/10/2019 5:27:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]