Honda Is Following Toyota By Flunking Out Of Formula 1 - Why Can't The Asians Successfully Compete?

I think of Honda as an old and much-loved friend. It’s possibly the nicest firm on Planet Automobile. And its heart is in the right place. As is mine. The company has often hosted me in Japan – at Formula One circuits, test tracks, research centres and at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Also, I feel genuinely honoured that Honda afforded me precious time – at races, social gatherings and in driver coaching sessions – with a handful of its Formula One pilots. I even got to race an NSX against one Honda F1 driver, while another made it a three-way duel by flying a helicopter overhead. Naturally, I came last.