Honda Is Following Toyota By Flunking Out Of Formula 1 - Why Can't The Asians Successfully Compete?

I think of Honda as an old and much-loved friend.

It’s possibly the nicest firm on Planet Automobile. And its heart is in the right place. As is mine. The company has often hosted me in Japan – at Formula One circuits, test tracks, research centres and at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Also, I feel genuinely honoured that Honda afforded me precious time – at races, social gatherings and in driver coaching sessions – with a handful of its Formula One pilots. I even got to race an NSX against one Honda F1 driver, while another made it a three-way duel by flying a helicopter overhead. Naturally, I came last.



User Comments

TheSteve

Let's not be so quick to believe "the Asians can't compete." The venerable Porsche is dropping out of all sorts of racing series, not because they can't win, but because they determined they don't benefit from participating.

Invest $20M participating in a race, and sales don't increase. Don't participate, and sales don't change. Does it make sense to continue spending the $20M to participate?

