Honda Outpaces Hyundai In KBB Best Buy Awards

Honda continues to tower over rival brands in Kelley Blue Book's annual Best Buy Awards, announced on the eve of the auto show here, even as it faces continued gains from Hyundai.
The namesake brand of Honda Motor Co. took home the most trophies for best-in-segment vehicles with five, followed by Hyundai's three. Kia took best new model with its Telluride, which won KBB's three-row SUV category. The brand was one of four one-category winners. Ford and Audi each won two segments.
Kelley Blue Book selected models with the best value in each of 16 categories and a best new model for 2020:
Compact car: Honda Civic
Midsize car: Honda Accord
Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona
Compact SUV: Honda CR-V
Midsize SUV — 2-row: Hyundai Santa Fe
Midsize SUV — 3-row: Kia Telluride
Full-size SUV: Ford Expedition
Midsize pickup: Chevrolet Colorado
Minivan: Honda Odyssey
Pickup truck: Ford F-150
Electric car: Hyundai Kona Electric
Plug-in hybrid car: Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid
Subcompact luxury SUV: Audi Q3
Compact luxury SUV: Audi Q5
Midsize luxury SUV: BMW X5
Luxury car: Lexus ES
Best new model: Kia Telluride
