Honda Outpaces Hyundai In KBB Best Buy Awards

Honda continues to tower over rival brands in Kelley Blue Book's annual Best Buy Awards, announced on the eve of the auto show here, even as it faces continued gains from Hyundai. The namesake brand of Honda Motor Co. took home the most trophies for best-in-segment vehicles with five, followed by Hyundai's three. Kia took best new model with its Telluride, which won KBB's three-row SUV category. The brand was one of four one-category winners. Ford and Audi each won two segments.

Kelley Blue Book selected models with the best value in each of 16 categories and a best new model for 2020: Compact car: Honda Civic

Midsize car: Honda Accord

Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona

Compact SUV: Honda CR-V

Midsize SUV — 2-row: Hyundai Santa Fe

Midsize SUV — 3-row: Kia Telluride

Full-size SUV: Ford Expedition

Midsize pickup: Chevrolet Colorado

Minivan: Honda Odyssey

Pickup truck: Ford F-150

Electric car: Hyundai Kona Electric

Plug-in hybrid car: Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid

Subcompact luxury SUV: Audi Q3

Compact luxury SUV: Audi Q5

Midsize luxury SUV: BMW X5

Luxury car: Lexus ES

Best new model: Kia Telluride



