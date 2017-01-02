Honda Racks Up Another Good Month With a 7.7% Sales Gain - Falls From Grace With A 10.2% Dive

American Honda Motor Co. , Inc. today reported total January sales of 106,380 Honda and Acura vehicles, an increase of 5.9 percent over January 2016 and a new record for the month. Total Honda Division sales as well as Honda truck sales also set new January records, with total Division sales rising 7.7 percent on sales of 97,178 and trucks up 30.2 percent on sales of 51,337 units. Acura Division sales totaled 9,202 vehicles in January, a decrease of 10.2 percent.

Honda

After posting a 3rd consecutive sales record in 2016, the Honda Division started 2017 with yet more monthly records, gaining 7.7 percent as cars and trucks continued to sell strongly. CR-V and HR-V led the way in January, pushing Honda trucks to another new record for the month.

Honda Division sets new January mark, rising 7.7 percent on sales of 97,178 units.

Honda trucks also set a new January record, jumping 30.2 percent on sales of 51,337.

CR-V smashed its previous January best, gaining 52.5 percent on sales of 29,287 vehicles.

HR-V sales also gained sharply, rising to 5,689 in January for a gain of 36.2 percent versus last year.

Accord and Fit sales remained strong in January.

"Our conservative approach to growth was criticized when the industry was growing faster but it is clearly paying dividends now as industry sales are flattening," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the Honda Division. "A steady cadence of products and disciplined sales tactics is the right approach for customers and dealers."

Acura

Acura brand sales remained fairly steady in January, with Acura light trucks demonstrating continued strength as RDX gained ground and MDX maintained a solid pace, even before dual sourcing of Acura's three-row luxury SUV begins this spring in Ohio, promising increased supply.

RDX sales were up 3.2 percent for the month, with 3,202 vehicles sold in January.

NSX notched sales of 50 units for the month.

"In a month marked by major storms across the country, Acura maintained a steady pace with trucks leading the way," said Jon Ikeda, vice president and general manager of the Acura division. "And a strong showing of the Acura NSX GT3 in its debut at Daytona last weekend just adds to the momentum building around the Acura brand."