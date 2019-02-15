Honda Recalls 106,000 Ridgelines Because Car Washes Cause It To Catch Fire

With a simplified trim range, above the average fuel efficiency, and a five-star overall vehicle safety score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Honda Ridgeline had a strong 2018 with more than 30,500 units delivered to customers. In fact, 2018 and 2017 were the truck’s two best-selling years in the last decade which is fantastic news for the Japanese automaker.

Not everything is perfect, however, as the company will have to inspect 106,683 examples of the pickup for a potential fire risk. This might sound like a pretty common service recall in the industry, but the reason for it this time is rather unusual. NHTSA says that exposure to acids, including car wash soaps, may result in the fuel pump feet port cracking, thus increasing the risk of fire.