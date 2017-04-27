Honda Reviving Passport Name For Its New Crossover?

From 1993 to 2002, Honda sold the Passport SUV. It was essentially a rebadged version of the Isuzu Rodeo, and given the Passport wasn’t the booming sales success the company had hoped for, it was eventually replaced by the larger Pilot. But if new reports are any indication, the nameplate may be given a second chance at life.



According to Car and Driver, the Passport trademark was filed by Honda with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this past December, and it specifically references the original trademark application made for the Passport back on May 11, 1993. With rumors of a smaller, two-row Pilot flaring up, it could mean the automaker is hoping a second go ‘round with the Passport name could spell success.



