Honda Sales Crawl Forward 1.1% In June - Acura Stalls With A 0.3% Decrease For Month

Agent009 submitted on 7/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:48:03 AM

1 user comments | Views : 610 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Trucks led gains for Honda in June, with the brand, trucks, CR-V and Pilot all setting new June records.

Honda cars also fared well in June, with Civic and Fit up modestly, and Accord topping 26,000 sales for the month. 

  • The hot-selling CR-V set a new June mark, climbing 17.5% on sales of 33,306.
  • Pilot also set a new June record, jumping 35.8% on sales of 12,782 units, marking the model's 10th straight monthly increase.
  • Civic sales topped 31,000 units in June despite tight supplies. With Accord adding 26,726 units, the two combined for over 58,000 in sales.
  • Light trucks lift American Honda to new June records for total vehicles and trucks
  • Acura RDX sets all-time best sales month and all-time record month for any Acura SUV on gain of 37%
  • Acura trucks set new June record, up 17% on record RDX and strong MDX sales; total Acura brand up 3.5%
  • Honda brand nets new June total vehicle and trucks sales records, rising 5% overall as trucks gain 11.2% 
  • Honda Pilot and CR-V set new June records, with CR-V up 17.5% and Pilot jumping 35.8%  
  • Honda Civic rises and Accord stays strong, the two combining for over 58,000 in June sales

Representing the beginning of a new era in Acura product design and development, the all-new 2019 Acura RDX delivered big results in just its first month of sales, smashing its all-time monthly record.

  • RDX sales jumped 36.9% over June 2017 (itself a record month) on sales of 7,292 units, setting an all-time RDX sales record for any month.
  • RDX also set a new sales record for all Acura SUVs, eclipsing the previous record of 6,761 set by MDX in 2014.
  • RDX sales in June were also the highest of any Acura model in any month since April of 2006 (TL).
  • Adding strong MDX sales gave Acura trucks a new June record, rising 16.9%.



Honda Sales Crawl Forward 1.1% In June - Acura Stalls With A 0.3% Decrease For Month

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Aspy11

By Percent increase, Acura is up 3.5%. Looks like the new RDX is a HIT.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/3/2018 12:13:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]