Honda Sales Crawl Forward 1.1% In June - Acura Stalls With A 0.3% Decrease For Month

Trucks led gains for Honda in June, with the brand, trucks, CR-V and Pilot all setting new June records.
Honda cars also fared well in June, with Civic and Fit up modestly, and Accord topping 26,000 sales for the month.
- The hot-selling CR-V set a new June mark, climbing 17.5% on sales of 33,306.
- Pilot also set a new June record, jumping 35.8% on sales of 12,782 units, marking the model's 10th straight monthly increase.
- Civic sales topped 31,000 units in June despite tight supplies. With Accord adding 26,726 units, the two combined for over 58,000 in sales.
Representing the beginning of a new era in Acura product design and development, the all-new 2019 Acura RDX delivered big results in just its first month of sales, smashing its all-time monthly record.
- RDX sales jumped 36.9% over June 2017 (itself a record month) on sales of 7,292 units, setting an all-time RDX sales record for any month.
- RDX also set a new sales record for all Acura SUVs, eclipsing the previous record of 6,761 set by MDX in 2014.
- RDX sales in June were also the highest of any Acura model in any month since April of 2006 (TL).
- Adding strong MDX sales gave Acura trucks a new June record, rising 16.9%.