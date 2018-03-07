Honda Sales Crawl Forward 1.1% In June - Acura Stalls With A 0.3% Decrease For Month

Trucks led gains for Honda in June, with the brand, trucks, CR-V and Pilot all setting new June records. Honda cars also fared well in June, with Civic and Fit up modestly, and Accord topping 26,000 sales for the month.

The hot-selling CR-V set a new June mark, climbing 17.5% on sales of 33,306.

Pilot also set a new June record, jumping 35.8% on sales of 12,782 units, marking the model's 10th straight monthly increase.

Civic sales topped 31,000 units in June despite tight supplies. With Accord adding 26,726 units, the two combined for over 58,000 in sales.

Light trucks lift American Honda to new June records for total vehicles and trucks

Acura RDX sets all-time best sales month and all-time record month for any Acura SUV on gain of 37%

Acura trucks set new June record, up 17% on record RDX and strong MDX sales; total Acura brand up 3.5%

Honda brand nets new June total vehicle and trucks sales records, rising 5% overall as trucks gain 11.2%

Honda Pilot and CR-V set new June records, with CR-V up 17.5% and Pilot jumping 35.8%

Honda Civic rises and Accord stays strong, the two combining for over 58,000 in June sales

Representing the beginning of a new era in Acura product design and development, the all-new 2019 Acura RDX delivered big results in just its first month of sales, smashing its all-time monthly record.