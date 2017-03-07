Honda Sales Dip 1.3% In June - Acura Sales LEAP by 23.7%

American Honda Motor Co. , Inc. today reported total June sales of 139,793 Honda and Acura vehicles, an increase of 0.8 percent over June 2016. Honda and Acura Division trucks also combined for a new June record, gaining 1.9 percent on sales of 70,067 units, while combined car sales totaled 69,726, down a very slight 0.3 percent. Honda Division was down 1.3 percent on sales of 125,755 units, with trucks down 1.6 percent on sales of 60,500 units due to inventory issues, and cars down just 1 percent on sales of 65,255. Acura Division sales gained 23.7 percent in June, on sales of 14,038 vehicles, with trucks jumping 30.9 percent on sales of 9,567, and cars rising 10.6 percent on sales of 4,471 units.

Honda

Honda Division maintained a robust sales pace in June, nearly matching a notably strong June of 2016. Civic and Accord remain at the top of car sales charts, with Accord rising 3.4 percent in June and Civic again posting a strong month of over 30,000 units, boosted by the high performance halo of Type R. CR-V suffered slightly in June from low supply of higher trim availability, but HR-V set yet another record with its best June ever and Ridgeline gained in double digits, despite inventory issues with all-wheel drive models.

Continuing to assert its lead in the subcompact SUV segment, HR-V jumped 35.1 percent in June, with 8,872 units sold.

Accord pushed against the tide again in June, gaining 3.4 percent on sales of 29,791 vehicles, building momentum for the fall debut of the just-announced 2018 Accord.

With 30,909 Civics sold in June, the #1 selling car in the U.S. combined with #2 Accord to exceed 60,000 units for the month, the top 1-2 passenger car duo in the industry.

Civic Type R proved popular in its first month, with sales topping 550 units in 2 weeks.

Odyssey got off to a strong start, with sales of 11,146 units making it #1 in segment.

"Against a sea of competitors clinging to market share via heavy incentives and fleet sales, Honda's success is driven by retail customers attracted to a cadence of strong new products," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the Honda Division. "Although the market is catching its breath, we're injecting new energy with models like the incredible new Civic Type R and we're not done yet in 2017, with a new Accord on the way."

Acura

Acura had a notably strong month of June driven by renewed focus on product that reflects the brand's Precision Crafted Performance direction. Notably, the recently revitalized TLX and new MDX Sport Hybrid earned considerable positive attention, helping boost the division 23.7 percent for the month. TLX led Acura car sales with a 10.6 percent increase in June, while RDX led Acura trucks to a 30.9 percent gain.

The new TLX A-Spec is a sought-after model at Acura dealers, helping overall TLX sales gain 12.9 percent on sales of 3,175 units for the month.

RDX set a new all-time June record with a 48.3 percent leap on sales of 5,327 units.

MDX had a strong June, posting 4,210 sales for an increase of 14 percent.

ILX sales rose 6.9 percent on sales of 1,191 units, its best month of 2017.

Adding emphasis to Acura's performance path, one of Michael Shank Racing's NSX GT3 cars won at Watkins Glen on Sunday, its second consecutive victory in the IMSA series.

"In a challenging luxury automotive marketplace, reshaping our products around the performance direction of the Acura brand is clearly resonating with luxury car and truck buyers," said Jon Ikeda, vice president & general manager of the Acura division. "The A-Spec variant has put TLX back on the luxury performance sedan map, while the sporty virtues of MDX and RDX continue to speak for themselves in strong sales."



