Honda Sales Dip Just 1.6% In February - Acura Sales JUMP 11.3% For Month

Honda maintained a strong sales pace in February, with core models Accord and CR-V posting gains and HR-V setting a record, while the brand-new Passport SUV had its first full month of sales.

Despite on-going sedan market headwinds, Accord gained 2.5% on sales of 20,254 units, continuing its retail sales leadership in the midsize segment.

HR-V sales rose 4.4% in February on sales of 7,093 units, a new February record and its best month since the full impact of a flood that stopped production for four months last year.

CR-V gained 1.7% in February, cresting 26,000 units for the month, while Pilot posted a strong month with sales of nearly 11,000 units.

Sales of electrified models (over 4,500 units) remained strong with Insight topping 1,500 units to lead industry sales for dedicated hybrid models.

Acura continued to gain traction as sales climbed more than 11% for the month. Acura trucks, up 24%, set a new February record. Sedans remained strong as ILX and TLX continue to outperform their segments in retail sales.