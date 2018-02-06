Honda Sales Progress Upwards 4% In May - Acura Still Can't Get A Grip, Sales Down 8% For Month

Trucks and core products delivered major gains for Honda in May: Trucks set a new May record, Accord sales gained significant momentum, and strong performances from Civic, CR-V and Odyssey pushed all of these models to retail sales leadership in their respective segments.

With Pilot and CR-V also adding record May sales, Honda brand gained a total of 4.3 percent for the month.  
  • Accord sales continued to climb strongly since its launch last fall, posting more than 28,000 sales in May, up 29.3% versus last month.
  • With 34,349 sold in May, Civic gained 7.4% for the month.
  • Pilot sales jumped 36.1% in setting a new May record, its 9th consecutive gain, and CR-V sales climbed 11.6% on sales of 35,905, also a May record.

With strong sales of the outgoing RDX helping Acura maintain a steady sales pace in May, the all-new 2019 RDX arrives in dealers today – the first in a new generation of Acura products completely designed around the brand’s Precision Crafted Performance brand direction.

  • Acura light truck sales remained strong with RDX topping 4,700 in May and MDX passing the 4,000 mark.  
  • ILX gained 28.3% on for the month and is up 16.2% year to date.



User Comments

MrEE

Accord advertising and/or the Fusion axing helped the Accord for its first monthly uptick.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 8:52:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Ford was moronic for announcing the end of the Fusion so early. Sales are collapsing.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 10:40:22 AM | | Votes: 3   

carsnyc

The Accord grille looks unfinished half way down and the car’s rear is bad. Also, rims are on the ugly side. The Camry while not pretty is killing it. And this is not about a lease that is $50 more expensive or about sedans not selling (Civic is growing).

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 11:25:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

The tail would be ideal with a horizontal band of tail lights across the back rather than the misshapen mess that Honda did. The face need a total rethink. The Accord could have been gorgeous, but the face it hideous and the tail is low rent and generic looking.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 12:00:08 PM | | Votes: 1   

coch

I think the Sport and Touring rims are fantastic.

Only reason the Camry has ever outsold the Accord it the massive Fleet sales. Plus Toyota cash on the hood is about double.

coch (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 12:58:38 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Honda will need to play because if they don't Toyota will force them out of the market. THAT is what Toyota is doing. By displacing other sedans, other manufacturers may cut those sedans and that improves Toyota's position. Sometimes you have to buy market share.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 1:09:30 PM | | Votes: 2   

