Honda Sales Progress Upwards 4% In May - Acura Still Can't Get A Grip, Sales Down 8% For Month

Trucks and core products delivered major gains for Honda in May: Trucks set a new May record, Accord sales gained significant momentum, and strong performances from Civic, CR-V and Odyssey pushed all of these models to retail sales leadership in their respective segments. With Pilot and CR-V also adding record May sales, Honda brand gained a total of 4.3 percent for the month. Accord sales continued to climb strongly since its launch last fall, posting more than 28,000 sales in May, up 29.3% versus last month.

With 34,349 sold in May, Civic gained 7.4% for the month.

Pilot sales jumped 36.1% in setting a new May record, its 9th consecutive gain, and CR-V sales climbed 11.6% on sales of 35,905, also a May record. With strong sales of the outgoing RDX helping Acura maintain a steady sales pace in May, the all-new 2019 RDX arrives in dealers today – the first in a new generation of Acura products completely designed around the brand's Precision Crafted Performance brand direction. Acura light truck sales remained strong with RDX topping 4,700 in May and MDX passing the 4,000 mark.

ILX gained 28.3% on for the month and is up 16.2% year to date.




