Honda Sales Sag 11.6% In November - Acura Gathers Up The Slack With A 10.5% Increase For Month

Honda sedans drew strength in November from notably improved Accord sales while electrified vehicles surpassed 5,000 in sales for the fifth straight month—further enhancing a record year for electrified vehicle sales.
- Accord remained strong in a challenging segment, gaining 1.6% on sales of 23,367 for the month.
- Insight, Accord Hybrid and Clarity again combined for over 5,000 sales in November, while Insight was honored as Green Car Journal's Green Car of the Year.
- Honda truck sales worked to overcome inventory issues, with Odyssey continuing its retail dominance and gaining 3.8% on sales of 8,123 units, while Pilot topped 10,000 in sales for the 13th straight month.
The 2019 RDX scored its 6th straight monthly sales record, combining with rising sales of the newly refreshed ILX to push Acura to across-the-board increases for brand, passenger cars and trucks in November. Acura trucks also gained a new record for the month.
- Acura brand sales gained a total of 10.5% in November, with cars up 2.2% and trucks rising 13.8%.
- The award-winning 2019 RDX jumped 57.6% on sales of 5,951 units for its best-ever November.
- ILX, fresh from its 2019 redesign, gained 27.5% on sales of 1,051 units, even as production of the new model continues to ramp up.