Honda Sales Sag 11.6% In November - Acura Gathers Up The Slack With A 10.5% Increase For Month

Honda sedans drew strength in November from notably improved Accord sales while electrified vehicles surpassed 5,000 in sales for the fifth straight month—further enhancing a record year for electrified vehicle sales.

Accord remained strong in a challenging segment, gaining 1.6% on sales of 23,367 for the month.

Insight, Accord Hybrid and Clarity again combined for over 5,000 sales in November, while Insight was honored as Green Car Journal's Green Car of the Year.

Honda truck sales worked to overcome inventory issues, with Odyssey continuing its retail dominance and gaining 3.8% on sales of 8,123 units, while Pilot topped 10,000 in sales for the 13th straight month.

The 2019 RDX scored its 6th straight monthly sales record, combining with rising sales of the newly refreshed ILX to push Acura to across-the-board increases for brand, passenger cars and trucks in November. Acura trucks also gained a new record for the month.