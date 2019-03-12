Honda Sales Up 7.9% In November, Acura Falls Short Of Status Quo With A 0.9% Dip

Honda followed recent record sales months into November, with double-digit increases for the brand and several key models, plus a new November truck record.

Honda trucks set a new November record on sales of 68,890, a robust gain of 21.3%.

CR-V scored another record month in November, gaining 7.9% on sales of 33,987 units.

HR-V also posted a November record with nearly 10,000 deliveries.

Ridgeline jumped 36.2% on sales of 3,297 vehicles.

Honda car sales were up 1.8% in November, led by Civic which gained 8.2% on sales of 23,676 units.

It was the best November for the Acura brand since 2014, with trucks setting a new November best and car sales up nearly 7%. ILX led car sales gains, while the seemingly evergreen MDX gained over 8%.