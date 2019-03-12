Honda Sales Up 7.9% In November, Acura Falls Short Of Status Quo With A 0.9% Dip

Honda followed recent record sales months into November, with double-digit increases for the brand and several key models, plus a new November truck record.
- Honda trucks set a new November record on sales of 68,890, a robust gain of 21.3%.
- CR-V scored another record month in November, gaining 7.9% on sales of 33,987 units.
- HR-V also posted a November record with nearly 10,000 deliveries.
- Ridgeline jumped 36.2% on sales of 3,297 vehicles.
- Honda car sales were up 1.8% in November, led by Civic which gained 8.2% on sales of 23,676 units.
It was the best November for the Acura brand since 2014, with trucks setting a new November best and car sales up nearly 7%. ILX led car sales gains, while the seemingly evergreen MDX gained over 8%.
- An 8.2% increase for MDX led Acura trucks to a new November record, and helped push total truck sales well past the 10,000 mark.
- ILX posted Acura’s largest gain for the month, climbing 19.2% on sales of 1,253 vehicles as an important gateway to the Acura brand.
- TLX also had a strong November, gaining 5.3% on sales of 2,587 cars.