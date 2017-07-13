Honda Takes The Title Of Most Stolen Automotive Brand In 2016

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) today released its annual Hot Wheels report which identifies the 10 most stolen vehicles in the United States. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.



Included with today’s release is a list of the top 25 2016 vehicle makes and models that were reported stolen in calendar year 2016.



While Honda Accords and Civics dominate this annual list, they are older, pre-“smart key” production models. Since the introduction of smart keys and other anti-theft technology, Honda thefts have fallen precipitously. As the list of top 25 most stolen 2016 model year vehicles shows, there were only 493 thefts of Accords last year.



Technology is working, but complacency can defeat it. While thefts are down dramatically since their all-time high in 1992, thousands of vehicles continue to be stolen each year because owners leave their keys or fobs in the vehicles and that invites theft.



For 2016, the most stolen vehicles* in the nation were:



Rank

Make/Model

Model Year Most Stolen/

(# Thefts)

Total Model Thefts 1 Honda Accord 1997 (7,527) 50,427 2 Honda Civic 1998 (7,578) 49,547 3 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 2006 (2,986) 32,721 4 Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) 2004 (2,107) 31,238 5 Toyota Camry 2016 (1,113) 16,732 6 Nissan Altima 2015 (1,673) 12,221 7 Dodge Pickup (Full Size) 2001 (1,288) 12,128 8 Toyota Corolla 2015 (1,070) 11,989 9 Chevrolet Impala 2008 (1,013) 9,749 10 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2000 (898) 9,245



See the national report here, the state report here, an infographic here and video here.







The following are the top 10 2016 model year vehicles stolen during calendar year 2016:



Rank

Make/Model

Total Thefts

1 Toyota Camry 1,113 2 Nissan Altima 1,063 3 Toyota Corolla 982 4 Dodge Charger 945 5 Ford Fusion 914 6 Hyundai Sonata 887 7 GMC Sierra 884 8 Hyundai Elantra 832 9 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 738 10 Ford Transit 669



Download the complete list of 2016’s top 25 most stolen from this spreadsheet.



“The increase in vehicle thefts over the past two years should be a reminder that drivers must do their part to protect their vehicles,” said NICB President and CEO Joe Wehrle. “Anti-theft systems in newer model cars and trucks are excellent, but they don’t work if you don’t use them. Far too many thefts occur because the vehicle is left unlocked and the key or fob is inside. Taking the time to lock it up every time you leave it can save a whole lot of headache and expense in the long run.”



Vehicle theft is a severe economic hardship for its victims—especially if a vehicle is uninsured. That is why NICB continues to advise all drivers to review our four “Layers of Protection”:



Common Sense: Lock your car and take your keys. It’s simple enough, but many thefts occur because owners make it easy for thieves to steal their cars.

Warning Device: Having and using a visible or audible warning device is another item that can ensure that your car remains where you left it.

Immobilizing Device: Generally speaking, if your vehicle can’t be started, it can’t be stolen. “Kill” switches, fuel cut-offs and smart keys are among the devices that are extremely effective.

Tracking Device: A tracking device emits a signal to the police or to a monitoring station when the vehicle is stolen. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems employ “telematics,” which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.

Considering a used vehicle purchase? Check out VINCheck®, a free vehicle history service for consumers. Since 2005, NICB has offered this limited service made possible by its participating member companies. Check it out at: www.nicb.org/vincheck.



*This report reflects stolen vehicle data contained in NCIC and present in the “NCIC mirror image” when accessed by NICB on March 23, 2017. NCIC records may contain errors based on inaccurate entries submitted by reporting agencies. Full size pickups include half ton and larger capacity models for all makes.



