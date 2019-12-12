Honda Tells Police It Won't Track Stolen Accord Because Owner Didn't Pay For Location Service

Although our constant inundation with technology in 2019 means our locations are always being tracked and our conversations analyzed, there is at least one upside to this Orwellian nightmare: It's mighty tricky to steal a modern car and get away with it.

GPS trackers can pinpoint a stolen vehicle's location, and in some circumstances, these vehicles can be disabled remotely to assist in its recovery. It's a convenient service, but only if you're willing to pony up the bucks, according to Honda. Otherwise, as one Canadian Honda Accord owner just found, you'll be up a creek without a paddle.

