Honda To Target BMW's i3 With Honda e City Car - Is That A Reach?

The new machine, which is available to order before deliveries commence in 2020, will arrive with a 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity, thanks to the placement of its batteries low within its wheelbase. Power will be sent through the rear wheels, and the car will ride on four-wheel independent suspension.



The e will use a liquid-cooled 35.5kWh battery that Honda claims should deliver more than 125 miles of range. Rapid-charging should allow for an 80% charge in less than 30 minutes, although Honda has yet to reveal the exact maximum charging capacity of the car.



