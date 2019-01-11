Honda Trucks Push Sales Up 8.2% In October - Acura Sales Rise 2.4%

he harvest moon shone brightly on Honda sales, with new October overall and truck sales records and cumulative CR-V sales cresting 5 million. Several models made major gains with trucks leading the way as HR-V set an all-time monthly record and CR-V a new October mark. Civic and Fit also made major gains. HR-V set a new all-time monthly record, jumping 104% on sales of 10,130 units.

CR-V sales climb 20% on sales of 33,344 for a new October record.

Fit gained a whopping 204% while Civic gained 5% and Accord topped 21,000 deliveries.

Odyssey now holds an incredible 42% share of the minivan segment with October sales of over 7,800 units. Another strong month for the Acura brand brought a new October truck sales record and an overall 2.4% sales increase, with a particularly strong month for ILX, the retail #1 sedan in segment, a 10% gain for MDX, and RDX sales on pace for another annual sales record. MDX sales climbed 10.4%, pushing Acura trucks to a new October record.

ILX sales jumped 35.4% in October, with 1,430 units delivered.

RDX sales topped 5,800 and combined with the enduring MDX for total truck sales of 10,256 units.





