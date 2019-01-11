Honda Trucks Push Sales Up 8.2% In October - Acura Sales Rise 2.4%

Agent009 submitted on 11/1/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:45:06 AM

0 user comments | Views : 1,514 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

he harvest moon shone brightly on Honda sales, with new October overall and truck sales records and cumulative CR-V sales cresting 5 million.

Several models made major gains with trucks leading the way as HR-V set an all-time monthly record and CR-V a new October mark. Civic and Fit also made major gains.
  • HR-V set a new all-time monthly record, jumping 104% on sales of 10,130 units.
  • CR-V sales climb 20% on sales of 33,344 for a new October record.
  • Fit gained a whopping 204% while Civic gained 5% and Accord topped 21,000 deliveries.
  • Odyssey now holds an incredible 42% share of the minivan segment with October sales of over 7,800 units.

Another strong month for the Acura brand brought a new October truck sales record and an overall 2.4% sales increase, with a particularly strong month for ILX, the retail #1 sedan in segment, a 10% gain for MDX, and RDX sales on pace for another annual sales record. 

  • MDX sales climbed 10.4%, pushing Acura trucks to a new October record.
  • ILX sales jumped 35.4% in October, with 1,430 units delivered.
  • RDX sales topped 5,800 and combined with the enduring MDX for total truck sales of 10,256 units.




Honda Trucks Push Sales Up 8.2% In October - Acura Sales Rise 2.4%

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]