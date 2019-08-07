Honda e Prototype Takes On The Hill Climb At Goodwood

Honda e pre-production prototypes were one of the EV stars of the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

The cute Japanese city car is one of the most interesting new electric cars for Europe, although probably it will not be for everyone with an expected premium price tag and limited availability. Already, thousands of potential customers expressed interest in buying one, while deliveries are scheduled for early 2020.

Here we gathered all the latest videos with white and yellow prototypes driving on the track, as well as another one at the display.

We agree with one of the videos, that Honda might not fully understand how big of a potential lies in this EV and the further sporty version.



