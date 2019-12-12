Hoonigan Mustang Driver Burns Down Tesla Supercharger Station

In November, a fire affected a Supercharger at a Wawa store in New Jersey. Some websites immediately blamed Tesla for it only to be corrected by others. They did not stand corrected, and you can still read that the Supercharger caused the fire. That is what led to this tweet from Earl of FrunkPuppy about a second case, registered on December 9 in Seaside, Oregon:



This case happened at the Seaside Outlet Mall, also close to a Supercharger. At least this time, no one accused Tesla of causing it. Ricky Criss decided to do donuts at the parking lot and went too far with that, making his old Ford Mustang engine catch fire.



Read Article