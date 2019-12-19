House Bill Introduced To Protect Your Right To Build A Race Car

If you were to ask the Environmental Protection Agency whether you're allowed to turn your Honda CRX into a straight-piped, mid-engined race car, its answer would be an emphatic "no. " Road-legal or not, the EPA's interpretation of the Clean Air Act makes fiddling with your vehicle's emissions systems a crime. Though you'd struggle to find an example of someone being prosecuted for not having an emissions-compliant race car, it's better to be on the right side of the law, and a bill introduced earlier this week in Congress intends to make race car conversions totally legal.



