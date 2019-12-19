House Bill Introduced To Protect Your Right To Build A Race Car

Agent009 submitted on 12/19/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:41:03 AM

1 user comments | Views : 294 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you were to ask the Environmental Protection Agency whether you're allowed to turn your Honda CRX into a straight-piped, mid-engined race car, its answer would be an emphatic "no.

" Road-legal or not, the EPA's interpretation of the Clean Air Act makes fiddling with your vehicle's emissions systems a crime. Though you'd struggle to find an example of someone being prosecuted for not having an emissions-compliant race car, it's better to be on the right side of the law, and a bill introduced earlier this week in Congress intends to make race car conversions totally legal.

Read Article


House Bill Introduced To Protect Your Right To Build A Race Car

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Yay! My RMF plates are safe!!!

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/19/2019 8:47:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]