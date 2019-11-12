House Democrats Praise Trump's U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement - Vote Next Week

Agent009 submitted on 12/11/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:31:06 AM

4 user comments | Views : 488 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

House Democrats embraced the U.

S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement after securing key revisions and announced plans to vote on the deal next week, putting President Donald Trump closer to a political win as he heads into the 2020 election.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the changes her House Democats were able to negotiate, saying the revised deal is better for American workers. She said the new version of the accord, known as the USMCA, will be a model for other trade agreements going forward.



PUGPROUD

Good to get done, however... If you have not been following the reign of current Mexican president be aware that his administration is thoroughly corrupt to the core and trade agreement unlikely to improve his economy. Recently enacted Mexican laws giving government unbridled power to take over businesses has stifled investment by foreign companies and local businesses alike. Combined with the recent escalated cartel violence Mexico in for a rough economic ride with some likely blow back for US policy makers ahead.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2019 9:47:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

bnilhome

What I saw yesterday was a desperate Democrat party with its leader (Nancy Pelosi) trying to save face and take credit for this trade deal that Trump has been driving for all year. The Dems had a chance to approve this months ago and instead focused on bogus investigations that put their own interests ahead of the American people. The 2020 election is not going to be very friendly to Nancy and the Dem party.

bnilhome (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2019 9:49:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

qwertyfla1

Yet another Trump Win (count down the Leftard hater-aide) but Mexico is still going to be the biggest winner with lots of cheap labor that is damn hard to compete against with Can/US labor manpower and much higher HSE standards to maintain...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2019 10:28:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The deal is better and was improved and tightened up with the recent changes requested by the US Congress and agreed to by the Canadian and Mexican representatives. The US Senate is making statements it will want to see changes to, but that horse may have left the barn already. The dispute settlement mechanism is rock solid now and no single country can do what it likes and violate the agreement without consequences. Canada has a history of taking the USA to the tribunal for violations in the past. You can do a big trade deal without rules that all will follow.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2019 10:35:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

