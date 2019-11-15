House Speaker Says Ongoing Delay Of US Mexico Canada Trade Deal May Soon Be Over

Agent009 submitted on 11/15/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:28:46 AM

0 user comments | Views : 410 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wanted to pass the deal by the end of the year.

"We are moving positively in terms of the U.S. Mexico Canada agreement. Again, it all comes down to ... enforcement," she told reporters at a news conference "I do believe that if we can get this to the place it needs to be, which is imminent, that this can be a template for future trade agreements."



Read Article


House Speaker Says Ongoing Delay Of US Mexico Canada Trade Deal May Soon Be Over

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]