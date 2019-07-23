How Bad Do You Want One? Florida Dealer Marks Up New Supra By $40,000!

Considering how long folks have waited for the 2020 Toyota GR Supra, we can't exactly say we didn't see this coming. Toyota dealerships across the country are finally getting their hands on the new sports car and—surprise surprise—some are slapping on serious markups. In the case of Al Hendrickson Toyota in Coconut Creek, Florida, it's $40,000 serious.

Initially brought to our attention via Instagram, the Florida Toyota dealer appears to be selling a Supra with a whopping $40,000 "Market Value Adjustment," a fact confirmed to The Drive via phone call with one of Al Hendrickson's salespeople.