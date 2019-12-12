How Big Of A Fan Are You? Honda's Race Ready Civic Type R TC Will Set You Back A Cool $90,000

The Honda Civic Type R TC races into the brand's lineup as its latest competition-ready machine. The company is aiming the track-only hot hatch at folks who are racing in the SRO Touring Car Americas TC class, SCCA T2 class, and NASA ST5 and E2 classes.



The Civic Type R TC comes as a turn-key racer that's ready to hit the track. It uses the road-going CTR as a starting point, but Honda Performance Development (HPD) has specific parts so that the vehicle can withstand the punishment from racing. A revised radiator and oil cooler keep things running cool. An exhaust downpipe and turbo-back exhaust keep the gases flowing out of the back. A limited-slip differential helps put the power down. An FIA-spec 16-gallon fuel tank is also among the competition-spec improvements.



