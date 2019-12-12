How Big Of A Fan Are You? Honda's Race Ready Civic Type R TC Will Set You Back A Cool $90,000

Agent009 submitted on 12/12/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:07:19 PM

1 user comments | Views : 474 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Honda Civic Type R TC races into the brand's lineup as its latest competition-ready machine.

The company is aiming the track-only hot hatch at folks who are racing in the SRO Touring Car Americas TC class, SCCA T2 class, and NASA ST5 and E2 classes.

The Civic Type R TC comes as a turn-key racer that's ready to hit the track. It uses the road-going CTR as a starting point, but Honda Performance Development (HPD) has specific parts so that the vehicle can withstand the punishment from racing. A revised radiator and oil cooler keep things running cool. An exhaust downpipe and turbo-back exhaust keep the gases flowing out of the back. A limited-slip differential helps put the power down. An FIA-spec 16-gallon fuel tank is also among the competition-spec improvements.

Read Article


How Big Of A Fan Are You? Honda's Race Ready Civic Type R TC Will Set You Back A Cool $90,000

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Jazzyjazz

Hand built race cars are expensive. Acura NSX GT3 is $500,000

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 12/12/2019 1:22:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]