The new Toyota Supra was sort of half-revealed at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. While we didn’t get a clear, camo-free look at the car, keen eyes on the ground did make some interesting observations about parts that the Supra appears to share with BMW.



My friend Jake Stumph, who writes for a whole bunch of car sites, dropped me a note last week that the Supra seemed to share brakes, tire sizes, a heads-up display, and surprisingly to me, a windshield, with the BMW M4.



