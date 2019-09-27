How Do YOU Like Me NOW? Based On LOOKS Alone, How Does The All-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette Compare To Other Sports Cars?

Until now, the Chevrolet Corvette has largely been seen in static environments. Otherwise, it was usually covered up with camouflage.



Now the C8 Corvette is doing the "full monty."



Seen undergoing testing with the buff books for the Performance Car of the Year (PCOTY) honors, the all-new Stingray is seen next to vehicles like the all-new Porsche 911, McLaren 600LT, Lotus Evora GT410 Sport and others.



This gives us an all-new perspective. First, we get to see what the car looks like, fully uncovered, on the street. This changes things. In addition, we also get to see how it looks as it sits side-by-side with other sports cars. This is actually important. That's because one of the biggest contributors to a purchasing decision is how a vehicle looks.



Having said that, I've got to ask: How do YOU like the C8 Corvette now? Does it look BETTER or WORSE when compared against the designs of other sports cars?





View this post on Instagram Road driving for @roadandtrack PCOTY day 1. Lots of seat time. Big ass mountains. @fakezackklapman came to play too. Had 4 killer clean runs with @jasoncammisa All good cars. Truckee Tavern here we come A post shared by Matt Farah (@thesmokingtire) on Sep 26, 2019 at 8:14pm PDT



