How Does Tesla Dominate The Luxury Segment Without Advertising?

We have provided a multitude of articles about the incredible success of Tesla Model 3 sales this year. Deliveries got off to a rough start and lasted for many months when the car was first released. Production bottlenecks meant that only a handful of vehicles made their way into owners’ driveways by the end of 2017. Tesla has since resolved most of the issues and is now delivering Model 3 sedans at an epic rate.



While it’s incredible to see the progress Tesla has made with Model 3 production and deliveries, there’s a whole lot more to the story that makes it significantly compelling. Let’s not forget that Tesla doesn’t advertise. The automaker has no traditional dealerships and there are still several states in which it is not even allowed to sell its cars. Tesla doesn’t really stock inventory cars. Additionally, Tesla offers no discounts on its vehicles and accepts no endorsements. Remember, electric cars are not popular, sedans don’t sell in the U.S., and Tesla vehicles are not cheap.



