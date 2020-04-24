How Does That Work? German Automakers Pay Out Dividends While Taking Government Aid?

A number of German car manufacturers receiving state aid are expected to still pay out their shareholders billions of euros through dividends, DW reports.

The likes of Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler are receiving state aid in the form of Germany’s short-time work scheme that will allow them to protect jobs and continue to pay employees. Despite this, they are all expected to pay out billions to shareholders at their upcoming Annual General Meetings based on last year’s profits, sparking criticism.