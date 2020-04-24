How Does That Work? German Automakers Pay Out Dividends While Taking Government Aid?

A number of German car manufacturers receiving state aid are expected to still pay out their shareholders billions of euros through dividends, DW reports.

The likes of Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler are receiving state aid in the form of Germany’s short-time work scheme that will allow them to protect jobs and continue to pay employees. Despite this, they are all expected to pay out billions to shareholders at their upcoming Annual General Meetings based on last year’s profits, sparking criticism.



MDarringer

German corruption at its finest.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 10:23:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

USNA1999

Sounds like American Airline companies. Guy

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 11:44:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mpls

Who owns lots of shares of many companies round the world through various provate hedgefunds?
sure the Rothchilds still would like tbe paid ..
How's it different the bnks that were bailed out in 2008 epscilly n the USA ???

mpls (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 6:15:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Corporations love so called socialism when it is their turn to get paid out and supported by the Government.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 7:09:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

ricks0me

Matt said: German corruption at its finest.

I thought that was dieselgate???

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 8:11:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

