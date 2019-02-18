How Important Are Charging Networks To EV Owners?

It seems whenever we share information about a new electric vehicle, there are many naysayers that refuse to give it any credit if it doesn’t bring with it its own fast-charging network.

Basically, this means every EV that’s not a Tesla. However, just because an automaker doesn’t build out its own charging network doesn’t mean the car itself is a lemon. This is especially true when considering that most EV owners charge at home, and many live in areas where other fast-charging networks are available and growing.




