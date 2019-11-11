How Important Are Luxury Brand Names Going To Be In An EV World?

German publication Das Spiegel came out with a very good analysis on the car industry in the country and how new technology is changing its landscape significantly. Yes, it went over how far behind the former auto industry leader is now in terms of electric vehicles, but what I found even more interesting were the details hashed out about self-driving technology.

German auto makers are woefully behind in the tech, especially compared to companies like Waymo; however, most of those companies are looking to license their products rather than compete with car companies directly (unlike Tesla’s Master of the Universe approach). We’ve heard about the promises that autonomous taxi networks will live up to, so now I’ve started to wonder.