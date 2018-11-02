How It's Made: Take A Look Behind-the-scenes To See How Canada's Multimatic Produces The Ford GT

Thinking back to 2017, I have to say that there's no doubt in my mind that it was the Ford GT's year. Although I will be the first to admit the vehicle is staggering looking, really I was skeptical if it would deliver on the performance front.



That's because it wasn't clear how this vehicle really came to be.



The first reviews made it apparent. Rather than a road car that had a racing sibling for Le Mans duty, this vehicle was engineered the other way around. It's apparent when you really start to peel this monster's skin back.







But all of this goodness doesn't come from Dearborn or Detroit. All the magic happens in Canada at Multimatic, which is where the company has done exceptional work for other supercars. The difference? Its building the GT top to bottom and shipping the product to customers.



Ask a bunch of dyed-in-the-wool Ford enthusiasts where the Blue Oval’s mighty Le Mans class-winning GT is made and it’s odds on none of them would suggest an anonymous-looking collection of factories in the city of Markham, Ontario, about half an hour north of Toronto in Canada.

They’d probably be similarly surprised to learn that this same place has already served as the crucible for the key chassis, suspension and body parts of numerous other famous concepts and low-volume production cars, the Aston Martin One-77 and Vulcan among them. Right now, it is playing the same role in the lives of the forthcoming Red Bull-Aston Valkyrie and the Mercedes-AMG Project One, to name just two.

We're visiting the engineering division of Multimatic, famous for its unique grasp of latest-generation composite and metal fabrication techniques... Take, for example, the way the vehicle's suspension lowers itself. First off it happens in the blink of an eye. Second, it gets the GT so low, it is astounding. Think of the McLaren P1 when it's in full crouch — it's the same deal.



