How Long Can Nissan Market The Ancient GT-R As A Value Super Car?

The Nissan GT-R debuted in 2007 as a giant slayer.

It packed crazy horsepower, was faster around the infamous Nürburgring race track than Porsches and Lamborghinis alike and set a new standard for value in the performance car world.

Since then, the competition has come a long way. Porsche, Chevy, Mercedes and others have continued pushing the boundaries of what sports cars can do. The GT-R, meanwhile, has yet to receive a ground-up redesign. It’s still wickedly fast and a good value, but it’s not the leader it once was.


User Comments

countguy

Should have been redesigned ages ago along with the Z.

Posted on 12/23/2019 2:33:03 PM

Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Nissan has bigger fish to fry AKA redoing the entire Infiniti brand and their own plummeting lineup

Posted on 12/23/2019 2:38:02 PM

Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Nothing another 150hp could not fix.

Posted on 12/23/2019 2:53:44 PM

Votes: 1   

Jazzyjazz

forever.

Posted on 12/23/2019 3:03:27 PM

Votes: 1   

