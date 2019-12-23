How Long Can Nissan Market The Ancient GT-R As A Value Super Car?

The Nissan GT-R debuted in 2007 as a giant slayer. It packed crazy horsepower, was faster around the infamous Nürburgring race track than Porsches and Lamborghinis alike and set a new standard for value in the performance car world.



Since then, the competition has come a long way. Porsche, Chevy, Mercedes and others have continued pushing the boundaries of what sports cars can do. The GT-R, meanwhile, has yet to receive a ground-up redesign. It’s still wickedly fast and a good value, but it’s not the leader it once was.





