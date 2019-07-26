How Long Until GM Executives Buckle To The Headwinds And Create A Corvette SUV?

Rumors General Motors wants to take the Corvette nameplate and turn it into a full-fledged brand aren't new. It seems to pop up when Chevy is about to make a drastic change to the car, such as launching a new model, and the launch of the C8 Corvette was no different. One day after Chevy unveiled the vehicle, a new report hit the internet citing anonymous GM insiders that the company is considering turning the Corvette into a brand that could grow to include a sedan, a Corvette-based Cadillac offering, and an SUV or crossover.



